'My strongest memory is chaos': A look back at election night 2000

TODAY anchor Katie Couric’s first words said it all on the morning of Nov. 8, 2000, when she opened the show on the day after the presidential election.

“Good morning. We do not have a winner.”

Americans were waking up to find out that it had yet to be determined whether Al Gore or George W. Bush would be the 43rd president of the United States after a night of chaos in which all the major networks projected Gore the winner, then Bush, and then no one.

Election night began a 35-day saga that introduced Americans to the ballot-related term “hanging chad” during a recount in Florida and ended with the U.S. Supreme Court declaring Bush the victor by a 5-4 vote in one of the closest and most controversial elections in U.S. history.

Twenty years later, experts have warned that the country may once again wake up the morning after Election Day in November and not know the winner between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden thanks to mail-in voting, the effects of the pandemic on the election, and a close electoral race.

The whiplash of election night in 2000 still sticks in the minds of many who were part of NBC News’ broadcast, and its lessons reverberate to this day.

NBC News covered the ups and downs that night — with “NBC Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw and NBC News Washington bureau chief and moderator of "Meet the Press" Tim Russert at the helm from 7 p.m. EST Tuesday evening all the way until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

TODAY spoke with six of the principal figures who were involved in the broadcast that night to get their memories of a historic event that was unprecedented in a modern U.S. election.

Calm Before The Storm

John Lapinski (Current head of NBC News' Decision Desk and a junior analyst on the desk in 2000): We prepare a year out for the election and have dozens of people, but back in the day there weren’t a lot of close elections. 2000 started a new trend where we’ve seen tons of almost tied elections. People weren’t prepared for what happened if it was a tie, and I don’t think people expected that in 2000.

Betsy Fischer Martin (Former executive producer of “Meet the Press” who worked with Tim Russert for 17 years): I don't think any of us knew that it was going to be a razor-thin margin or that we were going to screw up the calls. After living through (Bill Clinton’s) impeachment (in 1998), I think people were just happy to cover an election story instead of a scandal.

Bill Wheatley (Former vice president in charge of news gathering and hard news programs at NBC): It was widely believed that the race was close and that no one necessarily knew what the outcome would be. I think there may have been a little more thought that Gore would win, but no one really knew.

The morning of the election night I was fretting because knowing it was likely to be close, we did not have a way to instantly display from where the candidates could get the votes they needed to put them to 270 (electoral votes) or higher. Nowadays this would all be done by computer.

There was no foreboding. Various systems for projecting winners had worked pretty well over the years, and we had some very accomplished statisticians and mathematicians in our employ who had done this several times before.

Tim Russert and Tom Brokaw anchored NBC News' special coverage of the 2000 election for ten hours. TODAY

Kerry Sanders (Veteran NBC News correspondent who was on the ground in Florida on election night): I had never heard of the word “chad” before that night.

Tom Brokaw (Anchor of “NBC Nightly News" from 1982-2004, who helmed special coverage that night): Going into the day, Tim (Russert) and I were talking about, we knew that Florida was going to be critically important, we knew that it was going to be very close there.

We also knew in the way that the country didn’t that there was a hell of a lot of manipulation going on from both sides. Everybody was trying to get an edge in some fashion. But our job was to tell the American people on a moment-to-moment basis, OK, here’s what we think we know, here’s why it’s the way it appears to be, but don’t hold your breath, we’ve got a long way to go.

Florida, Florida, Florida

It became clear early in the night that the swing state of Florida and its 25 electoral votes would most likely decide the election.

Russert famously scribbled on a dry-erase board, “Florida Florida Florida” in the early hours of Wednesday, which echoed a prediction he had made ahead of the election a few weeks earlier on TODAY, that it would all come down to the Sunshine State.

Tim Russert holds up his famous dry-erase board, proclaiming the importance of "Florida Florida Florida." TODAY

At the time, all of the major news organizations (NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, CNN and The Associated Press) used a now-defunct group called Voter News Service for the exit polling data that was vital to calling a state for one candidate or the other, which would become a crucial part of the wild evening.

At 7:49 p.m. EST, NBC News' Decision Desk called Florida for Gore, which Brokaw relayed on air. NBC was the first network to project Gore as the winner of the state, followed shortly by ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and the AP.

Wheatley: As a member of VNS, it had worked well. Historically there were almost no bad projections, and I trusted the people who ran it.

There hadn't been a lot of worries and then bam, as we're coming up to 8 o’clock, the computers are showing within margin of error that they are indicating a Gore win for Florida, which surprised people. We were the first to call it, and within 15 minutes everyone else had called it, too.

Martin: Looking at different scenarios, Tim had realized early on that it was going to come down to Florida. That was the big kahuna.

Tim's focus was to explain how a candidate was going to get to the number of (electoral) votes needed. The graphics just couldn't keep up with all the information coming in, so he went to the whiteboard.

He wanted the information immediately. There was no, "Oh, the graphics guy just needs to finish this." The notion of telling Tim, "We'll have that for you in three minutes" was just not gonna happen. It came down to, "Get me a board and a marker, and we're going to town here."