Eight people, including five minors, were found dead at a home in southwestern Utah with what authorities described Wednesday as apparent gunshot wounds.

Their bodies were discovered when officers in Enoch City, 178 miles northeast of Las Vegas, conducted a welfare check, a city spokesman said in a news release.

The victims have not been identified.

Authorities said there were no suspects at large or threats to the public, according to the release, which added that the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released later.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.