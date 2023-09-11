Crews are sifting through rubble after nearly 2,500 people have been killed and another 2,400 injured following the devastating 6.8-maginitude earthquake in Morocco on Sept. 8. Some of Morocco's poorest areas have been hit hardest, NBC News reported, and about 300,000 people across the region have been affected.

The quake struck in the Moroccan High Atlas Mountain range, located about 46 miles southeast of Marrakech.

Global efforts are underway to help victims, with multiple organizations on the ground providing relief and assistance as recovery efforts continue around the clock.

Here’s a look at organizations you can donate to in order to help.

UNICEF

Following a disaster or emergency, the United Nations agency focuses on helping children, first and foremost.

“The United Nations is in constant communication with the authorities to support assessment and response to the situation,” a page dedicated to the Morocco earthquake reads on its website. “Consultations are ongoing in order to further identify areas where the UN and its partners can provide support in the coming hours and days.”

Donate here.

Family members react near the rubble of collapsed buildings in the village of Imi N'Tala, in central Morocco, after the deadly earthquake. Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images

Doctors Without Borders

Providing assistance in more than 70 countries, Doctors Without Borders, which receives no government funding, is working to help those in Morocco.

“Doctors Without Borders is mobilizing teams to assess needs in this region,” it says on its site.

Donate here.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

The IFRC is working in conjunction with the Moroccan Red Crescent.

“We expect this initial release of money to make a difference on the ground. It will be used to buy essential supplies locally in Morocco,” said Dr. Hossam Elsharkawi, regional director of Middle East and North Africa for the IFRC. “The people in the Moroccan Red Crescent know their communities best, and know best what is needed.”

Donate here.

People walk past a partially collapsed building in Ouirgane, Morocco. Carl Court / Getty Images

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving, an organization that connects donors to vetted charities, has a dedicated relief fund for those who need aid in Morocco.

“All donations to this fund will support Morocco earthquake relief and recovery efforts,” the organization says on its website.

“Initially, the fund will help meet survivors’ immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, medicine, and shelter. The fund will then transition to focus on recovery efforts led by local, vetted organizations in the impacted areas to restore damaged homes, rebuild infrastructure, and more as needs evolve.”

Donate here.

CARE

The international humanitarian group, which is dedicated to ending poverty and helping vulnerable people around the globe, also has an emergency fund dedicated to victims in Morocco.

“Our response prioritizes women and girls, the elderly, families with young children, and those unable to access other emergency services,” the agency writes on its site.

Donate here.

A child reacts amid the earthquake damage in her town of Amizmiz. Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP

Global Empowerment Mission

"In response to Morocco’s devastating 6.8 earthquake on September 8th, the GEM MENA team will be on the ground in Marrakesh, the Atlas mountainous area, and the surrounding communities offering immediate assistance," the group, formed in 2010 after the earthquake in Haiti, writes on its site.

"Over 2,000 people are confirmed to have lost their lives so far, with many structures completely destroyed, including historical sites. We will be offering immediate humanitarian relief to all those affected.

Donate here.

Direct Relief

This organization aims to provide disaster relief, as well as humanitarian aid, both in the U.S. and globally.

“Direct Relief is assessing what immediate and near-term medical needs are in coordination with local officials and agencies to ensure efficiency and avoid bottlenecks that can occur when efforts to bring in personnel and material assistance converge in an area with damaged infrastructure," its website says.

Donate here.