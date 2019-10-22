Actor Henry Thomas, who starred as Elliot in the film "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," was arrested Monday for allegedly driving under the influence in Oregon.

The Tualatin Police Department said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. about a car that was not moving in Tualatin, about 12 miles south of Portland.

Officers arrived and found Thomas in the stationary car. Thomas, 48, was taken into custody.

Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance Tuesday morning, a jail official told NBC News.

He faces a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Henry Thomas played Elliot in the 1982 hit film, "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial." AP / Universal Pictures

In addition to the 1982 Stephen Spielberg film, "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," Thomas has also appeared in "Legends of the Fall" in 1994, "Gangs of New York" in 2002 and "The Last Ride" in 2011. He has most recently appeared in Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House."