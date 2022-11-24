Dylan Dreyer reflects after attending her 1st Thanksgiving Parade to fill in for Al Roker

And it’s a wrap!

Dylan Dreyer just finished helping kick off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and it was a day full of fun highlights, including a phone call from President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, but her mind wasn't far from her 3rd hour of TODAY co-host and friend Al Roker.

The 3rd Hour of TODAY anchor stepped in after Roker, who had to skip the parade for the first time in 27 years, was hospitalized with blood clots.

After her hosting duties were done, Dylan reflected on the experience in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Let’s have a parade!!! Happy Thanksgiving to your families and to all you love!” Dylan wrote on Instagram. “It was a true honor to step in this morning and help out my dear friend @alroker who was sincerely missed this year at the @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Hope you have a wonderful day!”

Dylan shared photos and videos from the day on Instagram, including a video of her cutting the parade ribbon and a candid pic with “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon along the parade route.

While Al wasn’t able to attend the parade this year, he shared an update on Instagram with some great Thanksgiving news: He’s home from the hospital!

“All right, this is my version of a Thanksgiving Day parade — getting ready to leave the hospital,” he said in one video before he left the hospital. “Time to blow this taco stand, woohoo!”

He was at home in his next Instagram post, which showed him beaming and giving a thumbs up to a TV screen showing Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie at the parade.

“Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb,” he wrote in the caption.

Al was hospitalized earlier this month due to blood clots in his leg and lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he shared on Instagram last week. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon.”