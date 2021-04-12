Dwayne Johnson teases bid for president in interview with Willie Geist

First, there was Andrew and Lyndon — could there soon be a third President Johnson?

Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking about a possible presidential run for the last few years, and he continues the chatter in an upcoming Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist.

“So I do have that goal to unite our country,” he said. “And I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

It looks like a good chunk of the people do want that. A survey from Piplsay found that 46% of respondents would welcome the "Moana" star, 48, in the Oval Office.

“Humbling,” Johnson wrote on Instagram over the weekend while sharing a headline about the survey. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people 🇺🇸.”

His bid for the White House could be a case of life imitating art, since Johnson runs for president in his new series, “Young Rock.”

“But I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is its strongest. And I want to see that for our country,” he told Willie.

The notion of an actor serving as the leader of the free world isn’t without precedent. Ronald Reagan pivoted from Hollywood star to president, serving two terms. Donald Trump was known as the host of “The Apprentice” before he was elected president in 2016. Arnold Schwarzenegger also served as governor of California from 2003 until 2011, and former wrestler Jesse Ventura was Minnesota's governor from 1999 until 2003.

“I can't deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring," Johnson told British GQ in 2016.

"And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people's lives on a global scale," he added. "But there are a lot of other things I want to do first."

While he hasn't run for public office, Johnson said he appeals to voters.

"And I think over the years I've become a guy people relate to," he said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2017. "I get up early at a ridiculous hour. I go to work, spend time with the troops, take care of my family, I love taking care of people, and I think that kind of thing resonates with people today."

He ruled out a run for the White House in 2020 but said he had thought about it before realizing it wasn't the right time.

“I have so much respect for the position,” he said in 2018, according to Vanity Fair. “It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn.”