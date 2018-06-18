Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Duchess of Sussex's father father explains why he staged paparazzi photos

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jun.18.201806:31

In an interview with British television show Good Morning Britain, Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, explained that he staged paparazzi photos in an attempt to clear his image. Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” MSNBC analyst Zerlina Maxwell and former assistant U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman join the Megyn Kelly roundtable to discuss the interview, as well as other topics of the day.

