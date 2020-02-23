Drew Carey tearfully honors late ex-fiancée Amie Harwick on radio show

Drew Carey reflected on his relationship with his late ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, less than a week after she was allegedly thrown from a balcony by an ex-boyfriend.

"The Price Is Right" host spoke about his ex on his SiriusXM show “Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out,” tearfully remembering her and their special bond. At the beginning of his show, Carey started with a special message to the audience in between songs.

"Hi everybody, it's Drew,” he said, his voice shaking. “It's a pretty rocking show, but I just wanted to let you know that my ex-fiancée, Amie, who I loved very much, was murdered the day after I recorded this so I didn't want people to hear this and hear me be happy and fun and think I didn't know it happened, or something."

At the end of the episode, Carey dedicated an entire set of songs to Harwick, remembering her and their time together fondly.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” he said before he began crying on air. “She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a Ph.D. and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives, and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

The actor used to send Harwick the setlists for his show throughout the duration of their relationship, even dedicating special sets to her while they were still together.

“This one week I said, ‘Hey I made a set for you,’” he explained. “And she said, ‘Oh really?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ I played it for her and she teared up.”

He continued, sharing that they would listen to that set often in the private moments of their life.

“All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs,” he explained.

Though their engagement ended in 2018, Carey noted that he still felt love for Harwick to this day.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” he said. “Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

He finished his sentimental message for Harwick before playing the set, ending with, “I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did. I loved her very much.”

Harwick was killed at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, Feb. 15. Officers were called to her home just after 1:00 a.m. after getting reports of a “woman screaming.” After entering the property, officers found the 38-year-old therapist beneath a third-story balcony and was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Her ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on a murder charge. Harwick had a restraining order filed against Pursehouse, but it had expired.

Following the news of her death, Carey posted a tribute to his ex-fiancée on Twitter, writing, “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did.”

Tapings of “The Price is Right” were canceled in the days after Harwick's death and Carey announced that he may be taking time off of his SiriusXM show.

He explained, “I might take a couple weeks off because I’m in really no position to work or entertain anybody right now but I wanted to get this set out there for her and just put it out there how I loved her."