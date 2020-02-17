Amie Harwick, a celebrity therapist who counseled marriages and wrote about sex and relationships, was killed at her Hollywood Hills home Saturday, and an ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, Los Angeles police said.

Officers were called to the home at 1:16 a.m. after a report of a "woman screaming," according to authorities. A roommate of Harwick, 38, met police on the street and said she was being assaulted inside the home.

Officers entered the property and said they found Harwick beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall. The one-time Playboy model was rushed to the hospital and later died from her injuries, police said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Investigators noted evidence of a struggle in the upstairs of the home and a forced entry into the residence.

"Detectives learned that (the) victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person," the LAPD said in a news release. "The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago."

Police identified the ex-boyfriend as Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Los Angeles' Playa Del Rey neighborhood.

An FBI and LAPD Fugitive Task Force arrested him later Saturday on a murder charge. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Police said the case would be presented to prosecutors on Wednesday.

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick pose together for a photo at a party in December 2017. Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Those who knew Harwick remembered the therapist on social media as a caring professional who helped to empower women in their relationships. She authored the 2014 self-help book, "The New Sex Bible for Women," and also grabbed headlines in 2018 for getting engaged to "The Price is Right" host and comedian Drew Carey.

In a 2018 interview with the podcast Holly Randall Unfiltered, Harwick described how Carey supported her in the face of negative comments on social media.

"'I bet she's a gold digger. I bet she's wanting him for this,'" Harwick said in describing the comments. "Actually no, I have my own business and I have a degree."

The pair was engaged for less than a year before calling off the relationship, according to reports.

Australian model Emily Sears tweeted Sunday that Harwick was her therapist and "changed my life." She added that Harwick dedicated herself to "helping others heal from trauma."