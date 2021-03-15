Drew Brees is ready for the next chapter after a legendary NFL career.

The retired New Orleans Saints superstar quarterback announced exclusively on TODAY Monday that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and a game analyst for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football.

He also will work at some of NBC Sports' other prominent events, including Super Bowl LVI and the Olympics.

"We’re excited to have Drew join our team,” Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports Group, said in a statement. "We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports and we know, as his new teammates, he’ll make us better."

Brees, 42, announced his retirement on social media Sunday after 20 seasons in which he led the Saints to their only Super Bowl title and became one of the NFL's most prolific passers in history.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," he said in a caption alongside an adorable video featuring his four kids revealing the news.

"Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback," he continued. "Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories."

The future Hall of Famer's retirement came 15 years to the day he signed with the Saints following four seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers that ended with a serious shoulder injury in his last game in 2005. His signing also came just months after the city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

"My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more," he concluded in his caption on Sunday. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"

The 13-time Pro Bowler finished his career as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (80,358) and second all time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%).

He became a legendary figure in New Orleans in the 2009 season when he helped lead the Saints to their only Super Bowl title as part of the revival of the franchise in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, have become fixtures in the community, most recently announcing last March that they would be donating $5 million to various charities that would prepare and deliver 10,000 meals daily throughout Louisiana to help those in need during the pandemic.

He and his wife also established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003, which has contributed more than $45 million to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care for children and families in need. In 2006, Brees won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his excellence on and off the field.

His interview with Hoda on Monday came almost exactly a year after he spoke to her at the beginning of the pandemic about the struggles of a city that has always held a special place in her heart. The TODAY anchor became overwhelmed with emotion after speaking with Brees about his generous donation as the pandemic was hitting the city hard.

Hoda worked as an anchor and reporter for a CBS affiliate in New Orleans from 1992-98 and has maintained close ties to the city, serving as grand marshal at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in 2016 and passionately rooting for Brees and the Saints each NFL season.