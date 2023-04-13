Drake Bell has been found after reported missing in Daytona Beach, police say

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was briefly reported missing in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to police.

Bell, whose birth name is Jared, was last seen just before 9 p.m. on April 12 in the area of Mainland High School, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a Thursday morning Facebook post.

The department said in an update at 1:26 p.m. on April 13 that law enforcement officials were "in contact" and "Mr. Bell is safe."

Police previously said Bell was likely driving a 2022 gray BMW and said he was "considered missing and endangered." The department did not provide details on where he was found or why he was considered missing.

Representatives for Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

Bell, 36, is known for his roles on Nickelodeon series like "Drake and Josh" and "The Amanda Show."

The actor pleaded guilty in 2021 to a felony attempted child endangerment charge and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, NBC News reported. He was sentenced to two years of probation in July 2021.

Bell was accused of "grooming" a young girl since she was 12, including sending her graphic photos and engaging in sexual misconduct in two separate incidents, though Bell's lawyer Ian Friedman denied the allegations in a statement to NBC News.

"The victim’s allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation," Friedman said. "As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor."

Ian Friedman added Bell's guilty plea and sentence "reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility."

Bell explained his decision to accept the plea deal in his sentencing hearing in July.

"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way — that was obviously not my intention," Bell said. "I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

Police ask anyone with information about Bell or his whereabouts had been asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace.