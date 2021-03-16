IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shocking doorbell video shows plane crash into Florida street, killing 3

The aircraft struck an SUV and a power line as it crashed on a street in Florida.

Plane crashes into Florida street

March 16, 202100:31
By Drew Weisholtz

A doorbell camera captured video of a small plane crashing onto a street in Florida Monday, killing three people.

The Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down shortly after taking off around 3 p.m. from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, near Fort Lauderdale, reported NBC Miami.

The aircraft struck an SUV driving along the road before it exploded into flames. A power line was also taken down, according to NBC Miami.

Among the people who died was a boy who was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck. One woman who was in the area at the time said there were flames everywhere after the crash.

“We heard a tremendous noise and we went out and everybody was on fire, everything was bad," Annabelle Fernandez told NBC Miami. "It got to the car. It was a mother with her kid and we don’t know what happened to them. The fire rescue came and they got them."

It’s unclear what caused the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

