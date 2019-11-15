Doorbell camera shows possible kidnapping in Los Angeles: 'Somebody help me!'

Home-security video released by the Los Angeles Police Department contains audio of a woman screaming for help and shows a car driving past in what detectives are investigating as a possible kidnapping.

In the doorbell-camera video, taken at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, the woman screams, "Somebody help me. Somebody help me please."

At the home with the security camera, a woman is seen walking out of the house, apparently to see out what is going on outside.

Seconds later, a car speeds by the house, with its trunk seemingly open.

Los Angeles police said in a statement, "Detectives are requesting the public's help in identifying and locating the victim of a possible kidnapping" in connection to the video, which was taken in a neighborhood about five miles west of the city's downtown.

Witnesses in the area saw what they described as a four-door white Prius with a black female in the passenger seat and the suspect, a black male, in the driver's seat.

A witness told police that as the woman was screaming, the suspect was pulling her hair backward. The same witness said there was plastic covering the passenger-side window.

The person driving the car was heard shouting, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry," according to police.