May 31, 2019, 11:18 PM UTC By Zoë Marcus

President Donald Trump is headed to the United Kingdom for a state visit next week, but he won’t be meeting fellow American and the newest member of the British royal family — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Perhaps that’s for the best.

In a new interview with the UK newspaper The Sun, President Trump was asked about the former Meghan Markle and alerted to comments the future duchess made around the time of the 2016 election. In an appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” Markle called then-candidate Trump “divisive.”

President Donald Trump is calling Meghan, Duchess of Sussex "nasty" in an interview with The Sun. AP/Getty Images

"You're not just voting for a woman, if it's Hillary, because she's a woman," Markle said. "But certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world."

Trump insisted he was unaware of the comments. “I didn’t know that,” he said. “What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

When asked whether it was good to have an “American princess,” Trump went to say, “I think it is nice and I am sure she will do excellently.”

He added, “She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).”

Trump is scheduled to arrive in London on Monday for a three-day visit. He will meet with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May and several members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child, Archie Harrison, on May 6. She posed for cameras with her husband and son shortly after the birth, but has not made a public appearance since.