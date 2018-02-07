Watch Don Lemon's tearful return to TV after his sister's unexpected death

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Don Lemon had an emotional return to the CNN anchor desk Tuesday evening.

The “CNN Tonight” host lost his sister, L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes, in an accidental drowning last week after she fell into a neighbor’s pond in Louisiana. Lemon took a brief leave of absence but was back on air Tuesday.

“I am back sitting with you tonight because this is exactly where she would have wanted me to be,” he told viewers.

Don Lemon returns to CNN after his sister's death: "It's important for all Americans to know that something like this -- when it happens, it tends to bring out the best in people" https://t.co/7xVnhRn29J https://t.co/IQbN7A6d8b — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) February 7, 2018

“Leisa was so proud of me. All she wanted for Christmas this past year was a new ‘CNN Tonight’ T-shirt — she had washed the letters off the old one that I gave her just a few years ago and that’s all she wanted,” he said.

Lemon then expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and encouragement he received over the last week from viewers, politicians and even professional rivals, including Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

“There’s so much conflict happening right now, I think it’s important for all Americans to know that, something like this, when it happens, it tends to bring out the best in people, even some of my competitors, and people I have raging arguments with on television — you think we hate each other, but we don’t. So I’m going to thank you for your kindness,” he said.

Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/9k1IVtqukQ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 1, 2018

Lemon also thanked his CNN colleagues, including Anderson Cooper.

“Your words mean a lot because I know you know how this is, having lost a sibling,” he said.

Cooper lost his brother, Carter, in 1988.

Lemon got especially emotional as he thanked CNN President Jeff Zucker for staying by his side as he rushed to Louisiana.

“I will never forget that you wouldn’t leave my office. You wouldn’t go home until I got in a car and on a plane,” Lemon said, wiping away tears.

Lemon also thanked his boyfriend, Tim Malone, “the love of my life, who got on a plane without asking and sat in my mom’s driveway for two hours.”

Grimes fell into a neighborhood pond while fishing last week in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, according to The Times-Picayune. She was 58.