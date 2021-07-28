Dominique Moceanu recalls own experience in saying Simone Biles made 'right decision'

Former U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu says Simone Biles "made the right decision for the team and herself" when she made her stunning withdrawal from the women's team competition and the individual all-around final in Tokyo.

Moceanu, 39, who helped the United States win the team gold at the 1996 Olympics, illustrated her point by tweeting a video of herself suffering a vicious fall when her head hit the balance beam during her performance at the Atlanta Games. She had already entered the Olympics with her right leg heavily bandaged after suffering a stress fracture in her tibia.

Retired gymnast Dominique Moceanu, who won team gold at the 1996 Olympics, said Simone Biles made the right decision to withdraw, particularly if she had felt disoriented while in the air during her vault. Getty Images

"I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall," Moceanu wrote. "I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. @Simone_Biles decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health — 'a say' I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian."

Biles withdrew from the team competition after a shaky start in the vault on Tuesday and then later announced that she would not be participating in Thursday's all-around competition, where she is the defending champion.

The 24-year-old star cited her mental health as a reason she withdrew, which was reiterated by a statement from USA Gymnastics that said she was "prioritizing her well-being."

On her lone vault attempt, Biles performed 1½ twists instead of a planned 2½ twists, and then told reporters during a group interview afterward that she was "having a little bit of the twisties."

"I had no idea where I was in the air," Biles said. "I could have hurt myself."

Moceanu tweeted on Wednesday that if that was the case, Biles made the right decision to pull out of the competition.

"In our sport, we essentially dive into a pool w/ no water," Moceanu wrote. "When you lose your ability to find the ground — which appears to be part of @Simone_Biles decision — the consequences can be catastrophic. She made the right decision for the team & herself."

Following her withdrawal, Biles received an outpouring of support from many athletes and fans as well as criticism from others who said she quit on her team and should've just competed and tried her best.

Biles' former Olympic teammate Aly Raisman said on TODAY Tuesday that Biles may have gotten "lost in the air," which could've meant risking a potentially dangerous injury.

"If she did get lost in the air, I do want to say that that is actually very common, because she's doing such difficult skills and she can twist so much more than the average person," Raisman said. "She's human. Sometimes it happens, when you're in the air, and we just kind of get confused."

Biles has not yet indicated if she will compete in the individual events after qualifying for the finals in all four: floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars and vault. The individual events kick off with the vault and uneven bars on Sunday.