Dominique Moceanu of 'Magnificent Seven' wants to rebuild the culture of gymnastics

Her own son is among the gymnasts who practice at the center. Just 12 years old, he's vying for a spot in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. "It's wild, but he wants it," said Moceanu, who also has a 13-year-old daughter.

She knows some parents may be wary of letting their kids do gymnastics professionally, but feels strongly that the sport itself isn't inherently bad.

Moceanu testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a 2017 hearing about sexual, emotional and physical abuse by USA Gymnastics officials. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"So many of the gymnasts are coming out saying, 'I don't want my kids doing gymnastics,' but it's not the sport itself that hurt us," she said. "It was the people. It was the adults. The sport made us and shaped us into who we are. As long as I feel my child is being taught with someone that I feel comfortable and safe with, of course I'm going to let him do it. I want our sport to grow. I want it to be in a positive light. It has been tainted recently with the abuse scandal. We are trying to rebuild that culture within our own community."

Her husband, who is a co-owner of the gym but also works as a foot and ankle surgeon, is coaching their son.

"He can look to his mom and dad," she said. "I mean, between the two of us, we have 60-plus years of experience in the sport, so there's no doubt we can help guide him and teach him and educate him. But he's so poised. He's such a great student. He's so determined. It's amazing to see what he's doing at his age."

But before 2028 rolls around, Moceanu will tune in to the delayed 2020 Games, which kick off next Friday.

"It's always so exciting to watch," she said. "I feel for these athletes. They've had a year delay. They're ready to go. Unfortunately there's been some difficult circumstances ... not having fans in the arena — you feel the difference in the energy. That's one of the things I remember also from Atlanta, the energy and the chanting — 'U-S-A!' — there was nothing like it. That feeling is electric. So I feel for them, but at least they get to have their Olympic Games."

That busy-mom lifestyle is one Moceanu is more than happy to claim today — and one that may have been unthinkable to the 14-year-old girl standing on the podium in 1996.

"I'm so proud of who that person became," she said. "I could have really derailed and gotten off onto a really bad track, and I did for a little while, but I was able to turn my life around in a very healthy and positive way. So many people had counted me out. They thought that might not happen for me. So I'm really glad."