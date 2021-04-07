Does your hometown need a makeover?

Do you love your hometown? Is it in need of a tech makeover? Our sponsor T-Mobile wants to know!
T-Mobile has officially rolled out its 5G network to millions of rural households across America.
To celebrate the announcement, it is launching a nationwide contest to transform one lucky small town as part of its "Hometown Techover" contest.
Our sponsor T-Mobile is going to give one small town a $3,000,000 Techover that includes:
- Upgraded 5G wireless service
- A $200,000 grant for community development
- A refurbished Little League field
- Public space connectivity upgrades
- 100 T-Mobile prize packs featuring free wireless and home internet service, free 5G phones and a new TV
- A free concert to celebrate featuring Florida Georgia Line
- The winning town will also get free wireless service for all of its first responder agencies
More information about how to enter the "Hometown Techover" Contest:
- Head to T-MobileHometownTechover.com to enter — just submit a video or photo and explain why your hometown is so special.
- Entry is open to towns with populations of 50,000 people or less.
- You can enter the contest from April 8 at 12pm EST to May 8 at 12am EST.