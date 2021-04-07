Does your hometown need a makeover?

Do you love your hometown? Is it in need of a tech makeover? Our sponsor T-Mobile wants to know!

T-Mobile has officially rolled out its 5G network to millions of rural households across America.

To celebrate the announcement, it is launching a nationwide contest to transform one lucky small town as part of its "Hometown Techover" contest.

Our sponsor T-Mobile is going to give one small town a $3,000,000 Techover that includes:

Upgraded 5G wireless service

A $200,000 grant for community development

A refurbished Little League field

Public space connectivity upgrades

100 T-Mobile prize packs featuring free wireless and home internet service, free 5G phones and a new TV

A free concert to celebrate featuring Florida Georgia Line

The winning town will also get free wireless service for all of its first responder agencies

More information about how to enter the "Hometown Techover" Contest: