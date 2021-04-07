IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop up to 87% off personalized jewelry, cashmere and more Mother’s Day gifts

Does your hometown need a makeover?

Our sponsor T-Mobile is looking to give one small town a $3,000,000 "Hometown Techover" — here's how to enter the contest.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Emily Slawek

Do you love your hometown? Is it in need of a tech makeover? Our sponsor T-Mobile wants to know!

Sponsored by T-Mobile

T-Mobile has officially rolled out its 5G network to millions of rural households across America.

To celebrate the announcement, it is launching a nationwide contest to transform one lucky small town as part of its "Hometown Techover" contest.

Our sponsor T-Mobile is going to give one small town a $3,000,000 Techover that includes:

  • Upgraded 5G wireless service
  • A $200,000 grant for community development
  • A refurbished Little League field
  • Public space connectivity upgrades
  • 100 T-Mobile prize packs featuring free wireless and home internet service, free 5G phones and a new TV
  • A free concert to celebrate featuring Florida Georgia Line
  • The winning town will also get free wireless service for all of its first responder agencies

More information about how to enter the "Hometown Techover" Contest:

  • Head to T-MobileHometownTechover.com to enter — just submit a video or photo and explain why your hometown is so special.
  • Entry is open to towns with populations of 50,000 people or less.
  • You can enter the contest from April 8 at 12pm EST to May 8 at 12am EST.
Emily SlawekEmily Slawek