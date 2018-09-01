Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Don't miss this week's Steals and Deals! Jill Martin has deals with dramatic discounts of up to 76 percent off!

Do you want to go to the royal wedding with TODAY? Details are here!

Bring your passport if you're coming to the plaza on May 16

 / Updated  / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

We're sending one lucky fan and a friend to London for the royal wedding weekend! (Yes, you read that correctly!)

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

You could receive a royal wedding weekend trip to London!

01:03

You'll get two round-trip tickets from New York to London, courtesy of our sponsor, Virgin Atlantic. In addition, you'll receive a three-night stay at a five-star hotel in the heart of London — overlooking Kensington Palace — courtesy of the Milestone Hotel and Residences. AND, you'll also head to Windsor Castle to hang out with the TODAY team on the day of the royal wedding.

Fill out the form below to enter and tell us why you deserve this trip. Then show up in your best costume — with your passport — on the plaza on Wednesday, May 16, because you'll be departing the very next day!

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today