by TODAY

Do 'sunscreen pills' actually work? Jeff Rossen investigates

Jun.21.201803:44

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about “sunscreen pills,” a supplement that companies claim can provide protection from the sun if taken orally. The FDA says these companies are “illegally marketing pills” that make “unproven drug claims.” TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen — a skin cancer survivor — gets the details.

