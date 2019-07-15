A human-sized barrel jellyfish gave two scuba divers an unforgettable experience during a recent swim off the southwestern coast of England.

The majestic creature was snapped next to wildlife broadcaster Lizzie Daly, who was exploring the waters as part of "Wild Ocean Week," a campaign she started to raise awareness about marine conservation.

Daly couldn't stop smiling and raving about the experience after she was back on land.

"I have never seen any jellyfish that big. It was the size of my body and it was the best thing I've ever done!" she said in a video.

Barrel jellyfish might be enough to scare off the casual beachgoer, but the animals are common in the seas around the United Kingdom. They can also be found washed up on shore during the summer months.

While the barrel jellyfish species can grow to be an impressive 3 feet long, the jellyfish Daly and photographer Dan Abbott encountered appeared to be at least the size of Daly, including the extra length added by her diving fins.

The barrel jellyfish may look like a giant of the sea, but it's certainly not at the top of the food chain. The mesmerizing animals are a favorite snack for leatherback sea turtles.