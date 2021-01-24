Disney World ticket booker helps woman escape domestic violence, police say

A Disney World ticket booker helped a Pennsylvania woman escape domestic violence, police say.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania said the booker could hear the woman who had called yelling, “get off me” and “get away from me,” NBC Orlando affiliate WESH reported.

The entrance to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World seen on the first day of closure as theme parks in the Orlando area suspend operations for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. SOPA Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The booker asked the woman if she was calling because she needed a trip, and she replied that she wasn’t. When the booker asked the woman if she needed help, the woman replied that she did, according to WESH.

Northern York County police, who could not be immediately be reached Sunday, arrived to her home on January 9.

The woman told police that she was arguing with boyfriend, Wayne Shiflett, about his employment status.

WESH reports the woman said Shiflett, 38, choked her and she feared for her life.

Records show Shiflett, who was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault, remained in York County Jail on Sunday. It was not immediately clear whether he had representation.

Law enforcement authorities and experts have warned against trying to reach 911 through a third party or coded language like the “pizza order,” saying some people might be misinterpreted. Some departments now offer the ability to text “911” for those who find themselves in a situation where they are fearful of making a call.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.