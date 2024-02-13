A Disney on Ice skater was taken to the hospital on Saturday, Feb. 10 after she fell during a performance in Minneapolis.

The skater portraying Belle in the show, who was not publicly identified, was injured when she fell while performing a lift during a pair skating part of the routine, according to Feld Entertainment, which produces Disney on Ice.

“She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers,” a spokesperson for Feld Entertainment said in a statement to NBC News.

The skater remained hospitalized in serious condition, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Medical Center told NBC News on Monday, Feb 12. Her condition had been upgraded from critical to serious, according to the spokesperson at the time.

A woman named Beka who took her two children to the morning show on Feb. 10 told NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis the incident occurred about 40 minutes into the show.

“They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky and she fell,” she said. “I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids. I know that has to have been very difficult.”

Disney on Ice performances were scheduled for Feb. 9-11 at the Target Center, according to the arena's website.