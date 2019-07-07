Cameron Boyce, star of Disney’s “Descendants,” has passed away at age 20 due to a seizure caused by a previous medical condition.

His death was confirmed by his family through a statement via E! News on Sunday morning.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."

Cameron Boyce attends the 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios - Radford on June 16, 2019 in Studio City, California. David Livingston / WireImage

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the statement went on to say. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles, pursuing performing and the entertainment industry from a young age. He kicked his big screen acting career off in “Grown Ups” alongside Adam Sandler in 2008 and appeared in the sequel, “Grown Ups 2,” in 2013.

The young actor made appearances across multiple Disney shows including “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up,” and “Liv and Maddie,” as well as starred as Luke Ross in the series “Jessie” and all three movies in the “Descendants” franchise.

Upcoming credits for Boyce included HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher” and “Paradise City,” which were in post-production and initial filming stages.

Beyond his time on the screen, Boyce was dedicated to philanthropy and brought awareness to the Global Water Crisis and raised more than $30,000 for the Thirst Project.

Disney provided a statement regarding the loss of their beloved star, sharing their condolences with his family and friends.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” Disney's spokesperson shared. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work.”

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend,” Disney went on to share. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."

Many friends and fans have shared their condolences on social media, including a touching tribute from Kenny Ortega, the director of the “Descendants” series.

“Cameron, You left a big piece of your heart for those of us who knew and loved you in this life and you left with a big piece of our hearts today,” Ortega went on to write in the comments. “We will continue to carry your loving spirit forward. You are our forever boy. In your short time on this earth you lit it up with your incomparable talent and goodness. I will be forever grateful to have known and worked with you. Thank you for sharing your amazing gifts with us all. God Bless you and may God watch over your Incredible and loving Family during this difficult time. Only Love. . . ❌💔”

Boyce's "Jessie" co-star Skai Jackson shared a series of on-set and behind the scenes candids of the two of them on Instagram early Sunday morning, mourning the loss of her longtime colleague.

"I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words," the young actress wrote. "I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel ."