The United States and the United Kingdom have long celebrated a "special relationship," but a recent photo of President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth left many wondering if they were taking it to an entirely new level with a friendly fist-bump.

"Hold up, did Trump just fist-bump the queen?" asked a few thousand people on Twitter.

Trump arrived in the U.K. on Monday for the start of a three-day visit, and headed to Buckingham Palace for lunch with the queen. Although the first hello in front of the cameras between Trump and the monarch was brief, it left a lasting impression.

First lady Melania Trump wore a white ensemble with navy accents to meet the queen. Getty Images

Many people sought to determine whether the greeting was a fist-bump or a handshake, but a video of the encounter put any speculation to rest. It appears that an odd angle is to blame for the confusion.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were also welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Once inside Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth showed the Trumpsitems from the royal collection highlighting the friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States. Some of the relics included photos from when the queen's parents visited the United States in 1939.

The president followed royal protocol and waited for the monarch to extend her hand first. He then shook it with what appeared to be a firm grip. However, Trump did avoid the sort of prolonged, white-knuckle handshakes he's been famous for using with world leaders.

The president and first lady were honored with a banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday night. Trump's four adult children were in attendance, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The former Meghan Markle, a new mom and the first American in the royal family, did not attend.