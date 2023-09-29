Who was Sen. Dianne Feinstein married to? All about her former husbands

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate and the longest-serving female senator, has died at age 90. Thrice married, Feinstein, who is survived by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, was the last surviving spouse of her previous marriages.

Over the course of her storied political career, which also included being the longest-serving senator from California, Feinstein was married to Jack Berman, Bertram Feinstein and Richard C. Blum.

Her first marriage to Berman in 1956 lasted four years and he later died in 2002. She remarried to her second husband, Bertram Feinstein, in 1962 and he died in 1978. Two years later, in 1980, she married Blum and was with him until his passing in 2022.

Read on for more details on Dianne Feinstein's three husbands, Berman, Feinstein and Blum.

Jack Berman (m. 1956-1960)

Berman was father to the late senator's only child, Katherine Feinstein, and was a Navy veteran of World War II. He married Feinstein, then Dianne Goldman, in 1946, but they divorced four years later in 1960.

The Navy vet attended University of California Berkeley for his bachelor’s and his law degree and was a judge, a socialite and a civil rights advocate in San Francisco, according to the Los Angeles Times. Some of his career milestones included serving as a defense counsel for the War Crimes Tribunal in Manila from 1946 to 1947 and being appointed Superior Court judge in 1982. He also loved boxing, according to his alma mater.

Berman later died in 2002 at age 80 after sustaining some head injuries from a fall while playing a game of tennis, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was married to Terry Berman at the time.

Bertram Feinstein (m. 1962-1978)

Bertram Feinstein and Dianne Feinstein campaigning on October 21, 1971 in San Francisco, CA. Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Bertram Feinstein was a native of Winnipeg, a city in Manitoba, Canada, and studied at the local university and medical school there before attending Oxford University in England.

He was a neurosurgeon and joined Berkeley’s faculty in 1946 as a neurosurgery instructor and research associate, according to the San Francisco Examiner. He later joined Mount Zion hospital in 1953 and, during different stents, served as director of the hospital's neurological institute and co-director of its pain center, per the San Francisco Examiner.

The newspaper also reported that he died at his home at age 64 in 1978 after battling a long illness. His wife, Dianne, was right by his side, the newspaper said. She was president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors at the time.

Richard C. Blum (m. 1980-2022)

Dianne Feinstein and Richard Blum at the State Dinner for China's President President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan at the White House on September 25, 2015 in Washington, D.C. Chris Kleponis-Pool / Getty Images

Blum, Feinstein's third husband, was chairman of his own equity investment management firm, Blum Capital Partners, which at one time had Bank of America as a client. According to the New York Times, he became Dianne Feinstein’s companion in 1979 just after she became a widow. After she won her mayoral campaign in San Francisco in 1979, the two were married in 1980. A few years later, in 1983, he helped his wife raise $400,000 to fend off a recall attempt.

Blum died from cancer in 2022 at age 86, the New York Times reported. He had three daughters, Annette, Heidi and Eileen, from a previous marriage.

At the time of his death, the late Senator issued a statement of mourning.

“My heart is broken today," she wrote. "My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly."

She added that he was a role model to many and his absence is greatly felt.

"We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled," she wrote. "Dick, we love you, we’ll miss you and we’ll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life.”