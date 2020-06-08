Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the fatal arrest of George Floyd, was granted bail during his first court appearance Monday.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. The former officer appeared in court through video conferencing from prison, wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue mask.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Hennepin County Jail

Judge Denise Reilly granted the prosecution’s request for a $1.25 million unconditional bail or a lower bail of $1 million with conditions. The $1 million bail conditions would require Chauvin to turn in his firearms and gun permits, have no contact with Floyd’s family, and not work in a security capacity or as an officer while out on bail.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, did not object to the requirements and asked for a hearing to be set for June 29. The former officer did not enter a plea.

Video of the incident showed Chauvin putting his knee of Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, despite Floyd crying out that he could not breathe and that he was in pain.

Three other officers were also charged in the case for allegedly aiding and abetting Chauvin and were granted bail last week.

The deadly arrest of George Floyd has inspired global protests against racial disparities in policing as well as police violence. Protests calling for police reform have been sustained for nearly two weeks across America, but have also popped up internationally in places such as London and Paris.

A civil rights investigation was opened against the Minneapolis Police Department last week after the Minnesota of Department of Human Rights filed a commissioner's charge of discrimination against the department.

A majority within the Minneapolis City Council agreed Sunday to dismantle the city's police department and disband the department in its "current iteration." Officials in other cities such as New York City and Los Angeles have also committed to diverting some funding from police departments to bolster social programs.