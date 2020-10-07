Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged with murder in George Floyd case, released on $1M bond

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, was released on a million dollar bond Wednesday.

Chauvin, 44, is facing murder and manslaughter charges after video showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest on May 25. He was released Wednesday on a conditional release and is expected to appear in court in March of next year, according to his notice of release filed in court.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.