Delta Airlines just announced a uniform change that's not just for look. Flight attendants for the airline will soon have a uniform label that identifies whether they know American Sign Language, or any of the 300 other sign languages from around the world.

Delta already has personnel available to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing during boarding, deplaning, and flight connections, but the bar will make it immediately apparent which on-board personnel can communicate in sign language.

The labels are expected to start appearing this fall, making Delta the first American airline to offer such an option.

"Our mission is to connect the world, which starts with making travel easier for all people," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a video on his LinkedIn page. "It's a small step on our journey, but a powerful change as we seek to make the world a smaller, more inclusive place."

According to a press release from the airline, the new option comes as a "direct result of feedback from Delta customers, the ABLE Disability Business Resource Group for employees and Delta's Advisory Board on Disability."

"It's all a part of our plan to help make the travel journey easier for our customers," said airline spokeswoman Olivia Mayes.

Earlier in July, a Delta flight attendant wrote out an introduction and safety instructions for a sixteen-year-old passenger who was deaf and travelling by herself. Her mother shared the photo on Twitter, calling it "amazing."

My daughter who is Deaf took a flight by herself ! The attendant handed her this note on the plane ! Delta makes it amazing! @Delta pic.twitter.com/KQGVBq9uVC — bostonober (@oberlynn13) July 6, 2019

The airline also provides a list of travel tips for passengers with disabilities. Its section for passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing recommends that travelers download the Fly Delta app and highlights airports where passengers can take advantage of hearing loops or visual paging systems.