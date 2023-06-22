A “debris field” was located during the search for the Titan, the tourist submersible that went missing while on a trip to survey the wreckage of the Titanic, the Coast Guard said Thursday.

“A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information,” the Coast Guard tweeted on June 22.

Coast Guard officials had previously estimated the five passengers aboard the 21-foot submersible could potentially run out of oxygen around 7 a.m. Thursday.

It’s believed the vessel launched on Sunday with a 96-hour supply of oxygen, or enough for about four days.

An OceanGate tourist submersible descending at sea. Ocean Gate / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Officials have not been able to pinpoint the location of Titan. The Titanic wreckage is situated about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The doomed ocean liner lies about 13,000 feet underwater.

Officials involved in the rescue attempt said they will hold a press conference June 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises on June 21, but the U.S. Coast Guard did not expand on what those sounds may have been.

There remained some hope those noises could help officials narrow down the location of Titan.

The area being targeted is twice the size of Connecticut and two and a half miles down in the water.