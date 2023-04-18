David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

The wedding dress retailer announced in a release that it has filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on April 17 and is now looking for a buyer.

If a buyer isn’t found, the bridal company, which has been in business for more than 70 years, may be forced to liquidate all its inventory and wind down operations, according to court documents.

What does this mean for brides?

For now, “stores are open, and we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay,” the company said in a “Bride FAQ” section on its restructuring website.

Online shopping also remains up and running, and David’s Bridal is currently honoring gift cards, returns and exchanges, store credits and deliveries as usual, the company said.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a serious toll on David’s Bridal, which operates 294 locations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The company also has franchise stores in Mexico.

“Due to the significant number of weddings postponed during the pandemic, brides still find it challenging to secure their ideal wedding venue, resulting in couples elongating their wedding planning cycles and brides delaying their timing for selecting a dress,” CEO James Marcum said in a court document.

He added that David’s Bridal has faced “escalating competition” from other retailers in recent years.

He pointed to shifting trends in wedding dress tastes, noting that "an increasing number of brides are opting for less traditional wedding attire, including thrift wedding dresses.”

With nontraditional weddings on the rise, he said, fewer brides seem to be seeking out formal gowns, bridesmaids dresses and accessories.

David’s Bridal also filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2018. The company emerged from bankruptcy the following year, updating its branding and launching new product lines, and bringing on a new senior management team, Marcum said in a court filing.

However, despite those efforts, the company is now “suffering under severe liquidity constraints” due to the “lasting impact of COVID-19 on the wedding industry,” he said.

The latest bankruptcy news comes a few days after David’s Bridal announced that it would be laying off more than 9,000 employees around the country between April and August.