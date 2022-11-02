Singer Davido’s 3-year-old son dies in apparent drowning, police say

Singer Davido’s 3-year-old son died in an apparent drowning at his home in Nigeria, police said.

The incident happened Monday night, two weeks after the little boy celebrated his birthday.

The Nigerian music star, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, and the child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, were not home at the time, said Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin in an emailed statement.

Authorities questioned eight members of Davido’s team who were at the Lagos home and released six. A nanny and another unidentified person are still being questioned, according to Hundeyin.

He said the investigation remains ongoing to “ascertain if it was truly drowning or otherwise.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the child had a smile that “made the world smile” and offered his condolences to the grieving parents.

“Death leaves a heartache no words can heal and today, I express my deepest condolences to David and Chioma, over the death of their son,” he wrote. “I pray that God grants you strength even as my thoughts and prayers are with you.”