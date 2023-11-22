Why is Daryl Hall suing John Oates? Inside the rock duo's turmoil

The musical partnership between Daryl Hall and his Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates has hit a sour note.

Hall, 77, filed a lawsuit and a request for a restraining order against Oates, 75, on Nov. 16 in Nashville Chancery Court, according to court documents viewed by NBC News.

One of the most successful duos in rock history, Hall & Oates scored dozens of hits in the 1970s and '80s, including "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes," “I Can’t Go For that (No Can Do)," "Out of Touch," and "Maneater," which all hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Hall's lawsuit falls under the category of “contract/debt.” The details of the suit are unclear because the case is sealed, a clerk of the court confirmed to NBC News.

NBC News has reached out to a lawyer for Daryl Hall and reps for both musicians.

Though Hall & Oates has not released new music in many years, the band has never announced a breakup and, in fact, had still been performing together in recent years.

In January 2020, Hall told told Rolling Stone that he was writing new songs for an album. Oates told the publication separately that he would “definitely jump on board later" to add his own parts to the songs.

However, last year Hall confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the album, which had been planned “before the pandemic," had been shelved.

"Perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed," Hall explained. "I’m more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John.”