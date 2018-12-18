Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Texas Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw says he reached out to Pete Davidson over the weekend after the comedian shared a distressing post on Instagram.

On Saturday, Davidson alarmed friends and fans when he wrote, "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last," the message said. "all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so <3”

The 25-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star, who's long been candid about his struggles with depression and borderline personality disorder, then deleted his entire account.

During an interview with KPRC2 Houston on Tuesday, Crenshaw revealed he called to check up on Davidson after he became aware of his "devastating" post.

"I talked to him personally (Sunday)," Crenshaw shared. "We don't go back very far. We're not good friends. But I think he appreciated hearing from me. I told him everyone has a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason. It's your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way."

"'Know you have value and you do more good than you realize for people,'" Crenshaw said he told the comedian, adding, "Especially a guy like that: Sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes he makes people mad. But he makes people laugh a lot.

"It was a good conversation," he shared.

Crenshaw and Davidson made headlines when they appeared together in a popular "Weekend Update" segment on Nov. 10, just a week after Davidson poked fun at the politician for wearing an eye patch.

Davidson joked that Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan, resembled a "hit man in a porno movie."

During their joint appearance, Davidson apologized for the remark, saying, "I mean this from the bottom of my heart. It was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world."

Crenshaw accepted the apology, and then retaliated with a few funny quips about Davidson's appearance.

The two men inspired viewers with their ability to share laughs together and move on from an awkward situation.

Fans noted that Davidson was largely absent from last weekend's live episode of "SNL," which aired only hours after he shared his anguished message.

The comedian did appear on camera briefly to introduce musical guest Miley Cyrus before she performed her final song of the night.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more additional resources.