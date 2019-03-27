Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 12:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is asking fans to pray for him after being tested for the same disease that took his father's life at a young age.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday that he has undergone a biopsy to test for throat cancer, writing that he is "terrified" and asking for prayers for him and his family.

"To give background I share with you that I loss (sic) my father at the young age of 51,'' he wrote. "He had throat cancer. This daemon (sic) has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!"

Irvin, 53, who is an analyst with NFL Network, wrote that he lost his voice cheering for the Cowboys when they beat the Saints this past season, and the problem persisted for the next two months.

His fears led to him undergoing a throat biopsy and spending Sunday and Monday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Michael Irvin was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 after winning three Super Bowls with the Cowboys. Getty Images

"My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power,'' he wrote. "Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance."

His Instagram message received responses from fellow Hall of Famers Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, who formed a legendary trio with Irvin on the Cowboys that helped them win three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Irvin played his entire career with Dallas from 1988-99.

"8-22-88 4 life,'' Smith wrote, referencing the old jersey numbers of the three. "We have and we will continue to pray for you and your family my brother."

"Lots of love and support for you Irv - sending prayers my man,'' Aikman responded.

Irvin also received uplifting responses and prayer emojis from the likes of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, current NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the University of Miami football program, where he starred during his collegiate career.