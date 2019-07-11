A horrifying crash in a racing event Tuesday night left Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s teenage niece shaken but miraculously uninjured.

Eighteen-year-old Karsyn Elledge was competing in a USAC Racing midget car event in Oklahoma when her car flipped while entering a turn and sailed over a wall.

North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019

Footage of the terrifying moment was posted by USAC Racing, which noted that Elledge "exited the car under her own power."

Elledge's mother (and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s older sister), Kelley Earnhardt Miller, shared the footage, writing, "Try watching this from your couch as the mom."

In a separate tweet, Earnhardt Miller wrote that the teen was "shaken up" but otherwise OK.

.@KarsynElledge3 is ok, shaken up as you can imagine. Thanks for everyone checking on her and being concerned! — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019

A few hours later, Elledge herself tweeted, thanking those who had reached out.

"I am sore, but most hurt is my pride," she wrote. "I give it my all every night & I hate that I let everyone down. This sport is so humbling & I hope that we can put all this behind us & continue moving forward. Thank you to everyone who's continued to support me."

Elledge later added that she will be taking the rest of the week off to "rest (her) body" and heal following the crash.

Elledge's grandfather, Dale Earnhardt Sr., died in a car crash in February 2001 while on the last lap of the Daytona 500.