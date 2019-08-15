Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are "safe" following a plane crash Thursday afternoon at a Tennessee airport, according to his sister.

Kelley Earnhardt confirmed the news of the crash on Twitter, writing that the former NASCAR driver, his wife, Amy, and their 1-year-old daughter, Isla, were taken to the hospital.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

In a statement, the Carter County Sheriff's Office said that “first responders were alerted that Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s jet ran off the end of the runway near the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.” It added that it did not have word on Earnhardt Jr.’s condition.

Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashed near the Elizabethton Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon. Jeremy Whisenhunt

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said that no one aboard the plane suffered serious injuries, according to NBC affiliate WCYB.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Earnhardt Jr., 44, an analyst for NBC Sports, is the son of late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died in a car crash in February 2001 while on the last lap of the Daytona 500.