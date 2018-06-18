Photographer shares story behind powerful photo of 2-year-old girl at border

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The disturbing image of a 2-year-old Honduran girl crying as U.S. Border Patrol agents search her mother has come to represent the heartbreak being experienced by illegal immigrants separated from their children.

The Getty Images photographer who snapped the now-viral photo has since described the story behind that particular picture, in which a toddler in a bright pink blouse wails as she looks up at adults beside her.

“As the father myself, this photograph was especially difficult for me to take," John Moore wrote on Instagram. "It is one from a series yesterday while i was on a ride-along with the Border Patrol in Texas’ Río Grande."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer has taken hundreds of photos illustrating the struggles of illegal immigrants over the past decade. But he said little prepared him for the suffering he repeatedly witnessed as children were forcefully separated from their parents while federal agents begin to weigh their case.

“The Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy for undocumented immigrants calls for the separation of parents and children while their cases for political asylum are adjudicated, a process that can take months — or years,” Moore wrote.