Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the Portugese Football Federation announced.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal prepares for a free kick during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Uruguay and Portugal in Sochi, Russia.Friedemann Vogel / EPA
By Stefan Sykes

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced Tuesday.

Ronaldo was tested while on international duty with the Portugese national team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad has been tested with no other positives found ahead of the Sweden match.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

Stefan Sykes

Stefan Sykes is a news associate for NBC News.