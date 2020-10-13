Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced Tuesday.

Ronaldo was tested while on international duty with the Portugese national team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad has been tested with no other positives found ahead of the Sweden match.

