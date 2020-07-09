Couple uses different shoes to tell their adorable love story in viral video

Dr. Nicole Sparks, an OB-GYN in Atlanta, Georgia, doesn't just deliver babies — she's also delivering adorable entertainment on TikTok!

In a clip that has gone viral with more than 4 million likes, the 34-year-old and her husband, Timothy Sparks, 37, use shoes to tell their love story.

“Each set of shoes represents how we grew together through each and every stage of life including the challenges of balancing marriage with medical school, an OB-GYN residency and becoming parents,” Nicole told TODAY.

The 45-second video begins with Nicole reluctantly exchanging phone numbers with Timothy at the gym in 2009. Both are wearing sneakers.

“He came up to me at LA Fitness and asked if he could use the exercise machine I was on and I told him to find another one,” Sparks recalled about the first time they met. “I was always so mean to him!”

But Timothy was persistent and a year later, they got engaged.

Nicole said Timothy doesn’t love being in front of a camera like she does, but was a good sport about making the video. And he was especially helpful when it came to costume changes.

“I wore my actual wedding dress, but I’ve gained 30 pounds since then and it wouldn't close," she revealed. “Timothy is an engineer so he rigged up something with hair ties and pins. It was pretty funny."

Nicole and Timothy Sparks with their kids Timothy Jr. and Savannah. Courtesy of Nicole Sparks

Praise for the adorable video continues to pour in on TikTok.

"This is the best idea! congratulations on your amazing lives," wrote one person.

Added another, "Y’all are freaking cute and this is the most creative way to tell a story, I LOVE IT!"