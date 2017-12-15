Couple gets married on the field before Indianapolis Colts game

share tweet pin email

An Indiana couple tied the knot in an intimate gathering of 63,000 people on Thursday night.

Joseph Swaim, 48, and Jennifer Hardey, 39, got married at Lucas Oil Stadium before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos in a ceremony officiated by Blue, the Colts' mascot.

This has to be a first, right?



A couple got married ON-FIELD ahead of #TNF by @Blue! Congrats Joe and Jennifer and enjoy that surprise honey moon to SBLII! pic.twitter.com/CnwtJM9oea — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 15, 2017

Swaim is a longtime season ticket holder who took the team up on the opportunity to get married on the field after he learned Blue had been ordained to perform weddings, according to The Indianapolis Star.

"Standing in this stadium right now, I still can't believe it,'' Swaim told the newspaper.

The couple also got to meet former Colts coach and Super Bowl winner Tony Dungy, now an analyst on NBC's "Football Night in America."

Former Colts HC Tony Dungy with Brazil, Ind., couple Jennifer Hardey and Joseph Swaim. The couple will be married in the end zone at Lucas Oil Stadium prior to tonight's Colts-Broncos game. pic.twitter.com/p4VGxCcMTE — Tom James (@TribStarTJames) December 15, 2017

Hardey was accompanied to the field in her wedding dress by her father, who has been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, according to The Star.

Blue then held up giant cards with the traditional vows and married the duo in the presence of Colts Nation.

The happy couple got a hug from Blue, a cheer from the 63,411 in attendance and then a surprise honeymoon gift from the team.

They will be enjoying their marital bliss at an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link John Cena will officiate when KLG and Hoda host a wedding live on TODAY Play Video - 1:04 John Cena will officiate when KLG and Hoda host a wedding live on TODAY Play Video - 1:04

The couple finished the ceremony by transforming a trainer's cart into a wedding limousine, driving off with a "Just Married" sign on the back.

Here's hoping their marriage goes better than the Colts' season, as Indy fell to 3-11 after a 25-13 loss to the Broncos.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.