Couple gets married on the field before Indianapolis Colts game

An Indiana couple tied the knot in an intimate gathering of 63,000 people on Thursday night.
Joseph Swaim, 48, and Jennifer Hardey, 39, got married at Lucas Oil Stadium before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos in a ceremony officiated by Blue, the Colts' mascot.
Swaim is a longtime season ticket holder who took the team up on the opportunity to get married on the field after he learned Blue had been ordained to perform weddings, according to The Indianapolis Star.
"Standing in this stadium right now, I still can't believe it,'' Swaim told the newspaper.
The couple also got to meet former Colts coach and Super Bowl winner Tony Dungy, now an analyst on NBC's "Football Night in America."
Hardey was accompanied to the field in her wedding dress by her father, who has been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, according to The Star.
Blue then held up giant cards with the traditional vows and married the duo in the presence of Colts Nation.
The happy couple got a hug from Blue, a cheer from the 63,411 in attendance and then a surprise honeymoon gift from the team.
They will be enjoying their marital bliss at an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The couple finished the ceremony by transforming a trainer's cart into a wedding limousine, driving off with a "Just Married" sign on the back.
Here's hoping their marriage goes better than the Colts' season, as Indy fell to 3-11 after a 25-13 loss to the Broncos.
