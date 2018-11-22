Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A couple made their house and their bank account look like a million bucks while cleaning up ahead of having family over for Thanksgiving.

Tina and Harold Ehrenberg were prepping their home in Mandeville, Louisiana, for Thanksgiving festivities when they found some old lottery tickets on the nightstand — including a winner worth $1.8 million.

The couple found the winning Louisiana Lottery ticket just in time, too, as it was set to expire in two weeks. The lucky ticket was from the June 6 drawing, and prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

"The most fun is going to be depositing that check," Harold Ehrenberg told NBC affiliate WDSU.

No word on whether the couple has been playing the same numbers for 25 years — like this man — or accidentally bought the wrong ticket and won anyway — hey, it's happened — but it all added up to some good fortune.

The Ehrenbergs went online to check the numbers on the lottery's website and found out it was going to be a very happy Thanksgiving.

They will receive $1,274,313 after taxes, which they said they plan to put away for retirement.

"We don’t have any plans to buy anything crazy or go on any big trips,” Tina Ehrenberg said.