The countdown is on for Macy's Firework Spectacular, hosted by 'American Ninja Warrior' duo

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without NBC’s annual Macy's Firework Spectacular, and this year will have 3,000 pyrotechnics firing off per minute. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila of NBC’s "American Ninja Warrior," who are co-hosting the festivities, stopped by TODAY to chat with Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin about the big event, including how excited they are to see Kelly Clarkson perform.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter