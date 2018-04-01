Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

The countdown is on for Macy's Firework Spectacular, hosted by 'American Ninja Warrior' duo

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jul.04.201802:38

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without NBC’s annual Macy's Firework Spectacular, and this year will have 3,000 pyrotechnics firing off per minute. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila of NBC’s "American Ninja Warrior," who are co-hosting the festivities, stopped by TODAY to chat with Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin about the big event, including how excited they are to see Kelly Clarkson perform.

