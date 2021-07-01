Cosby prosecutor says she was shocked when court overturned comedian's assault conviction

A special prosecutor in the Bill Cosby case said Thursday she was "sick to my stomach" and "disgusted" that the comedian said his overturned conviction was a win for all who had been wrongfully imprisoned.

Cosby made the remarks in an interview with Philadelphia radio station WDAS-FM after he was released Wednesday from the SCI Phoenix detention center about 35 miles northeast of the city, where he had been housed as inmate No. NN7687.

"Because this is not just a Black thing," he said during the interview. "This is for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully regardless of race, color, or creed. Because I met them in there. People who talked about what happened and what they did. And I know there are many liars out there."

Kristen Gibbons Feden said she took issue with Cosby's comments.

"Throughout the trial and continuing on now, he is trying to exploit the thirst that Black Americans, including myself as a former prosecutor, have for justice in America for black and brown bodies," she told TODAY.

Three of the witnesses in the trial were Black women, Gibbons Feden noted.

"And so this was not justice for them, and to put himself in the shoes of those wrongfully convicted is just wrong," she said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that a prosecutor's decision not to charge Cosby, 83, in an earlier case opened the door for him to speak freely in a lawsuit against him, thinking he would not incriminate himself criminally. A second prosecutor later used the lawsuit testimony in a criminal trial, and that testimony was key in his conviction years later.

Gibbons Feden said she was "shocked" by the decision.

"I 100 percent respect our esteemed bench here in Pennsylvania, particularly all the justices on the Supreme Court bench, but I have to respectfully disagree, and the other thing I want to emphasize is that this was a split decision," she said.

"I thought that there was no alleged agreement," Gibbons Feden added. "We went forward. The common pleas court agreed with us. The Supreme Court disagreed, but yeah, I was just in total shock."

Cosby was convicted on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and was serving a three- to 10-year sentence. He served nearly three years of the sentence before he was released.

Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt thanked the comedian's legal team and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, calling Wednesday's ruling a moment of justice for Black Americans.

"This is the justice Mr. Cosby has been fighting for," Wyatt said in a statement. "They saw the light. He waived his Fifth Amendment right and settled out of court. He was given a deal and he had immunity. He should have never been charged."

Cosby has been accused by 60 women of misconduct, including groping, sexual assault and rape dating as far back as the 1960s.

His prosecution was one of the first major milestones of the #MeToo movement, as women came forward with their tales of unwanted sexual advances and harassment in the workplace.

Cosby has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex repeatedly and did so again on Wednesday following his release.

Gibbons Feden said Thursday that "the conviction has been overturned, but the merits of the case are still in place."

"He was found to have sexually assaulted Andrea Constand," she said. "Yes, he does not sit before you as a guilty man. He does, however, sit before you as a sexual predator."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.