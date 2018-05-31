Constand said she ended up taking the pills because Cosby was the one who gave them to her.

“I trusted that they would maybe just help me feel a little more relaxed,” she said.

But within half an hour, she started slurring her words and could no longer walk. As she testified in court, Constand said Cosby helped her to a couch and then assaulted her.

“My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don't want this. Why is this person doing this?’ And me not being able to react in any specific way,” she said. “So I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”

Constand said she drifted in and out of consciousness.

“I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. And I couldn't do anything,” she said.

Andrea Constand recalls details about the night she was assaulted by Cosby, while sitting next to her mother, Gianna Constand. Dateline NBC

Constand awoke hours later, embarrassed by what had happened. She said Cosby gave her some breakfast — tea and a muffin — and Constand drove herself home. She took a shower, had a good cry and went on to work.

But she didn't tell anyone about the assault until a year later when she opened up to her mother. Constand said she feared that no one would believe what had happened to her — that the renowned actor, whose fame skyrocketed as Dr. Huxtable, the goofy pediatrician he portrayed on the popular sitcom, “The Cosby Show,” had just assaulted her.

More than a dozen years later, Constand's claims were the basis of a criminal trial in 2017 ended with a hung jury. A retrial earlier this year resulted in a guilty verdict.