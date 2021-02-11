This pandemic has really turned our lives upside down.

Just one day after Texas lawyer Rod Ponton accidentally appeared in a virtual court hearing with a cat filter, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota made heads spin when he appeared upside down while on Zoom during a House Committee on Financial Services meeting. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by political website The Hill.

"At least you're not a cat!"



WATCH: GOP Rep. Tom Emmer has video stuck upside down during House Committee on Financial Services meeting pic.twitter.com/8SlsW7AIDZ — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2021

“Would the gentleman suspend?” committee chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) interrupted as Emmer was speaking about job security during the pandemic.

“I’m sorry. Mr. Emmer? Are you OK?” she asked.

“I am,” he replied.

“You’re upside-down, Tom,” someone else said.

“I don’t know how to fix that,” Emmer said.

Lawmakers at the meeting wanted to fix the problem, leading to some chuckles.

“At least you’re not a cat,” someone chimed in, likely referring to Ponton.

“You’re going viral, Tom,” another person pointed out.

“I don’t know what happened. It just came out this way. I turned it off and turned it back on and I’m still ...” Emmer said without finishing the thought.

A few seconds later, though, the problem was fixed, eliciting a few cheers and smiles.

Emmer had no problem poking fun at himself about the snafu.

I am not a cat. pic.twitter.com/d4lhQd0sJ4 — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 10, 2021

He shared a screenshot of him upside down from the call on his Twitter page.

“I am not a cat,” he captioned it.