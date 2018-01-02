'Historic and so deserved' Congratulations pour in for TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb

share tweet pin email

Everyone is excited about how TODAY has kicked off the new year — by officially making Hoda Kotb the co-anchor of TODAY!

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made,” Savannah Guthrie noted immediately after the program opened Tuesday with the news.

After Savannah announced a hashtag in honor of the occasion, it immediately began to trend as the duo’s colleagues and friends began offering their congratulations.

“The team of @SavannahGuthrie +@hodakotb happens to be two of the best, smartest, hilarious people I know!! #SavannahHodaTODAY,” Jenna Bush Hager said in a tweet.

Al Roker posted a selfie of himself with the official new anchoring team, while fellow meteorologist Dylan Dreyer tweeted her congratulations to "two of the brightest stars to wake up to."

Congratulations @hodakotb Just officially named new co-host of @TODAYshow along side @SavannahGuthrie What a great team to wake up to! — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) January 2, 2018

This just made my year!!! So excited for @TODAYshow & @hodakotb. One of the all-time great women who Iâm blessed to have as a great friend. #SavannahHodaTODAY https://t.co/JaPZn0nLS0 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 2, 2018

Legendary NBC journalist Tom Brokaw remarked on the historic pairing of having two women anchor TODAY. (The first ever all-female morning show duo was ABC News' Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts from 2006-2009).

savannah and hoda - historic and so deserved



one more step in what i believe will the hallmark of the 21 century



women hv full parity — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 2, 2018

Hoda, who joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for "Dateline," has been a frequent substitute in the TODAY anchor chair over the years, and her promotion was cheered heartily by both colleagues and fans, including Chelsea Clinton and Mindy Kaling!

Congratulations @hodakotb! Looking forward to you lighting up my morning in a brand new way. ï¸ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 2, 2018

@hodakotb @SavannahGuthrie Congrats! I thought I could help you out with a simple little edit to your Twitter Profile . "Co-Anchor @TODAYshow " #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/vavXH1rPpA — Adam B (@KSSports34) January 2, 2018

Kathie Lee Gifford returned from her Florida holiday vacation to frosty New York to help celebrate the news — and make sure everyone knows that Hoda will continue to co-anchor TODAY’s fourth hour with her in addition to her other responsibilities.

So happy for my dear friend @hodakotb !! Congratulations on being named the new Co Anchor of @TODAYshow !! Nobody does it better!! — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 2, 2018

"It could not happen to a sweeter, better, more beloved person," Kathie Lee said. "We adore you, sweetie!"