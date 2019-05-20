Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 6:15 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Austin Eubanks, who survived the Columbine High School shooting 20 years ago and became a speaker helping others fight addiction, died at 37 over the weekend.

Eubanks was found in his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, during a wellness check on Saturday morning, the Routt County Coroner's Office confirmed to NBC affiliate KUSA.

Austin Eubanks, shown at a memorial service in 1999 after being injured in the Columbine shooting, was found dead at 37 on Saturday. Bebeto Matthews / AP

No foul play is suspected and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of his death.

At 17, Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee during the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine. Twelve students, including Eubanks' best friend, and a teacher were killed by a pair of armed students in what was then the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Eubanks was one of 21 people wounded in the attack.

He often spoke publicly about developing a drug addiction as a result of taking pain medication while recovering from his physical and emotional trauma.

Eubanks "lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face,'' his family said in a statement to local TV affiliate KMGH. "Helping to build a community of support is what meant the most to Austin, and we plan to continue his work.

"As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time. Based on information received from the Routt County coroner, the cause of death is unknown at this time, pending autopsy results. We thank the recovery community for its support."

Eubanks became an inspirational speaker who shared his addiction journey with the hope of helping others who turned to substance abuse as a result of trauma, according to his personal website.

"I was medicated on a variety of substances that were intended to sedate and to relieve pain," he told the BBC in 2017. "I became addicted before I even knew what was happening."

He also served as the chief operations officer at Foundry Treatment Center, a 90-day inpatient adult alcohol and addiction treatment site on a 48-acre ranch in Steamboat Springs.

Eubanks also previously worked as the director of operations for a young-adult treatment program in Boulder, Colorado.