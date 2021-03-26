The suspect who has been charged with the murder of police officer Eric Talley and nine others in a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store was taken to jail on Thursday in the handcuffs that Talley used while on the job.

Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was transported from a local hospital to be formally processed on Thursday while restrained by the handcuffs used by Talley, an 11-year veteran of the force who was shot and killed at Kings Soopers in Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted a photo of Talley's handcuffs on Thursday.

This week several Boulder Police officers & others responded to a local hospital to formally place Monday’s shooting suspect into custody. As they did, officers informed him the handcuffs used that day were those of Officer Eric Talley. The suspect was then taken to jail 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fSjuw0hr6G — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 25, 2021

"This week several Boulder Police officers & others responded to a local hospital to formally place Monday’s shooting suspect into custody," the department wrote. "As they did, officers informed him the handcuffs used that day were those of Officer Eric Talley. The suspect was then taken to jail.

"It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley’s handcuffs to formally process him into the jail. Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time."

Talley, 51, a father of seven, was called "an American hero" who was "willing to die to protect others" by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. He was the first officer on the scene Monday afternoon after reports of gunfire at the grocery store.

"When the moment to act came, Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives," Biden said from the White House. "That’s the definition of an American hero."

Talley joined the police force at 40 in 2010 and had been training to make a transition to a safer role.

"He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator," his father told NBC News on Tuesday. "He didn’t want to put his family through something like this."

Alissa made his first court appearance on Thursday and remains behind bars with no bail set. He did not enter a plea as he faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The prosecutor said the case could take up to a year. The suspect's defense attorney said the defense "cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa's mental illness."

The FBI is still working to process the crime scene.