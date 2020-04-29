Colorado man wins two $1M lottery prizes with same numbers in one day

A Colorado man won two $1 million lottery prizes with the same numbers in one day.

Identified by the Colorado Lottery as Joe B., the Pueblo resident bought a few tickets in the morning on March 25, and a few more at night, the agency said in a press release.

Two of his plays, with numbers Joe B. often uses, ended up winners, and he claimed his two Powerball jackpot prizes on Friday.

He was able to pick up his prize money at a drive-thru claims office that Colorado's lottery now uses for winning tickets worth $10,000 or more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

When Joe B. was asked about what he will do with the money, he said, "The boss has plans for it," according to the Colorado Lottery.